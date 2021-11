LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a grass fire in Central Lubbock late Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. on the north side of Clapp Park.

An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com the fire burned in an area of cattails.

Smoke from the fire was visible for a time across portions of Central Lubbock.

