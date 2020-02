LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a fire at an apartment complex located near Resthaven Cemetery late Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 12:00 p.m. in the 1600 block of Elkhart Avenue at the Elkhart Apartments.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find flames and heavy smoke coming from one of the apartments.

An EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist was on scene and we hope to have an update shortly.