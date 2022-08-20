LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire in Southwest Lubbock Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 11000 block of Troy Avenue.

There were reports the home may have been struck by lightning.

An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com investigators with the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office do believe lightning started the fire.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was continuing the investigate the fire.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.



EverythingLubbock.com anticipates the release of additional information from Lubbock Fire Rescue.

1100 block of Troy Avenue (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

