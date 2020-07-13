LFR crews respond to fire in Central Lubbock Sunday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas — Firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire in Central Lubbock Sunday evening.

The fire was reported during the 8:00 hour in the area of 23rd Street and Avenue Q.

Details are limited at this time, but a spokesman with Lubbock Fire Rescue told EverythingLubbock.com crews were working in defensive mode to extinguish the fire.

LFR could not confirm if anyone was inside the structure or if there were any injuries at the time of this report.

According to emergency radio traffic, the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s office was requested at the scene.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Tower Camera)

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.