LFR dispatched to fire in North Lubbock late Wednesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue battled a grass and structure fire late Wednesday morning in North Lubbock.

The fire was reported around 11:00 a.m. in the 2600 block of Baylor Street.

According to LFR, crews were originally dispatched to the scene for a reported grass fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered two out buildings and the backyard on fire.

Additional units were then dispatched to the scene and crews were able two quickly extinguish the fire(s).

LFR said one of the outbuildings was occupied, but no injuries were reported.

Power lines in an adjacent alley also sustained damage in the fire.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the cause.