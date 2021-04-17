LFR dispatched to fire on 47th Street late Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire in Central Lubbock late Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of 47th Street.

An EverythingLubbock.com photographer reported Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were able to quickly extinguished the fire.

The photographer also reported there was visible damage to the windows around the home.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate.

No injuries had been reported.

EverythingLubbock.com will update this article once we receive additional information .