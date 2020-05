LUBBOCK, Texas — Firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire Sunday afternoon in Central Lubbock.

The fire was reported around 1:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Avenue W.

According to emergency radio traffic, Lubbock Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene and discovered smoke and flames coming from a structure.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was requested at the scene.

We’re working to obtain more information on the fire.

This is a developing story, so please check back for updates.