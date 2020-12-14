LFR evacuates multiple homes due to cut gas line at construction site

Lubbock Fire Rescue evacuated multiple homes due to a cut gas line at a construction site near 23rd Street and Avenue O. [Nexstar staff]

LUBBOCK, Texas– Multiple evacuations occurred due to a cut gas line at a construction site near Downtown Lubbock Monday.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the area near 21st Street and Avenue O for a high-pressure cut gas line.

According to Ed Espinoza, Atmos Energy spokesperson, crews were at the scene working to repair the cut 2-inch main gas line. He said there was not an immediate time as to when repair would be completed.

Evacuees from the nearby homes were sent to a local church.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.