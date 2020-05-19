LFR evacuates West Lubbock hotel after reports of carbon monoxide exposure

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene at a West Lubbock hotel on Tuesday after reports of a commercial alarm down but escalated to an emergency after reports of carbon monoxide.

At approximately 12:36 p.m., LFR responded to the Comfort Suites, 4927 Marsha Sharp Freeway, according to officials.

When the first unit arrived on scene, it discovered carbon monoxide gas inside the structure with the readings of 130 ppm (parts per million), said LFR public information officer Lt. Phillip Grandon.

Carbon monoxide can become toxic if levels reach higher than 35 ppm with continuous exposure of an eight-hour period, according to the carbon monoxide website– which can be viewed HERE.

Grandon said natural gas was shut off in the hotel and everyone in the building was evacuated.

Atmos Energy was called to the scene to assist with LFR to find the source of the leak.

There were no reports of injuries at this time. However, EMS was headed to the scene just in case.