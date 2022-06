LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Recue and ATMOS Energy crews were called to the 5800 block of 6th street on reports of a gas leak.

LFR told EverthingLubbock.com a two-inch natural gas line was cut.

A limited evacuation is underway for the immediate surrounding area. Authorities ask the public to avoid the area while crews work to control the leak and monitor the area.