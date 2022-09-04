LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to 34th Street and York Avenue at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fire at 34th Street and York Avenue as seen from the camera at 7403 University Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

LFR confirmed the time of the call and that there was a structure fire. Other details were not yet confirmed by LFR.

Our camera on the tower at 7403 University Avenue was able to see thick black smoke. Images from the scene showed the fire was in a small building to the east of the intersection. Prior to images taken about 5:45 at the scene, the fire was out.

Please look for updates as more information becomes available from LFR.