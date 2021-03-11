LFR fights fire at apartment complex Thursday night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue was dispatched to Dakota Arms Apartments, 6703 82nd Street, Thursday night in response to a fire.

At approximately 6:10 p.m., residents at the complex reported a fire in their apartment. According to LFR, visible flames could be seen coming from an apartment in building 9.

Multiple LFR crews worked to extinguish the flames, evacuate the building and check neighboring apartments for fire extension, according to LFR.

The fire was contained to a single unit, and there were no injuries reported. Fire marshals are currently investigating what the caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar