LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock firefighters responded to a single-story house fire in the 2400 block of East 10th Street at 3:00 a.m. Monday.

All occupants were able to escape, according to LFR, but three adults were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained from the fire. Additionally, three adults were displaced.

According to LFR, the fire was quickly extinguished. However, the structure did sustain damage estimated at 40%.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.