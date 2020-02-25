LFR: Grass fire at Maggie Trejo Supercenter Monday evening was arson

LUBBOCK, Texas – Firefighters were called a grass fire Monday evening at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Amherst Street.

According to LFR, an employee discovered the fire and also witnessed three juveniles flee the scene.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to a wooden fence or the building.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the cause of the fire as incendiary (meaning of or related to arson).

Anyone with information is asked to call the FMO at 806-775-2646 or email fireprevention@mylubbock.us.