LUBBOCK, Texas — No injuries were reported Thursday evening after a fire at a Lubbock home spread to a neighboring house, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

According to officials, LFR responded a structure fire at 7:00p.m. in the 2500 block of University Avenue. When crews got on scene, flames were outside the home under the carport.

LFR said the fire went into the wall and attic, damaging the interior structure of the home. The house next door also started to catch fire, but crews were able to extinguish the flames on both structures.

Officials said a vehicle was also damaged from the heat. Fire Marshals were investigating what caused the fire, according to LFR.