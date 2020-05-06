LFR: Junkyard catches fire in North Lubbock, FMO investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating an early morning fire in North Lubbock, and Lubbock Fire Rescue was still monitoring the area to make sure the fire did not reignite.

Just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, LFR was dispatched to the blaze at 2404 Grinnell Street, according to LFR public information officer Phillip Grandon.

He added that the location of the fire is similar to a junkyard and LFR believed it was private property. Grandon said there was a shop in the back that caught on fire, and then the junk caught on fire.

He said there was a heavy fuel load in the yard- which means there was a lot of combustible material. LFR was still monitoring the yard and checking for hot spots to make sure the fire did not reignite.

FMO was still investigating the cause of the blaze after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.