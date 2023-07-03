LUBBOCK, Texas –The 4th of July brings many people out for fireworks, but officials are reminding those who purchase them, can only have them outside city limits.

“We understand that the 4th of July is an exciting time for families. especially with little kids, and we want folks to have a great time,” said Lt. Brady Cross with the Lubbock Police Department. “We do ask, and we do remind people that possessing and or using fireworks inside the city limits is against city ordinance and you could be cited and be fined up to $1000.”

Cross said citations and fines will be given out, as well as any fireworks in possession will be confiscated.

“They’ll issue the citation and in addition to the financial consequences of the citation, you’re going to lose out on the fireworks you purchased that you already spent your money on, so it’s kind of a double whammy,” Cross said.

Lt Cross said those fireworks pose many threats when they get too close for comfort, startling people in neighborhoods, and causing an influx of calls from frightened neighbors.

“We respond to a lot of folks who hear these fireworks and oftentimes think they’re gunshots, it strains our capacity and ability to respond to calls quickly that need to be responded to in a hurry,” Lt Cross said.

He recommends finding a place out of city limits where you have permission to pop fireworks and clean up afterward.

LPD, not the only department that gets a surplus of calls on the fourth, Lubbock Fire and Rescue deputy chief, Nick Wilson, said they’re hoping for a better year this year

compared to last year.

According to Wilson, LFR responded to seven serious grass fires all within city limits.

“Last year was one of the worst years that we’ve had in a while,” Wilson said. “ Us in conjunction with LPD, particularly our Fire Marshal’s office, are working very closely with our brothers in blue over there to try to get those fireworks off the street and enforce those ordinances and make sure everybody is safe this 4th July.”