LFR Lt. Eric Hill to be added to IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas and COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The International Association of Firefighters will add Lt. Eric Hill of the Lubbock Fire Department to their Wall of Honor during a virtual ceremony on Saturday, September 18.

Lt. Hill was killed on January 10, 2020 while responding to a crash on Interstate 27.

Lubbock Police Department Officer Nicholas Reyna was also killed in the incident.



Fellow LFR firefighter Matt Dawson was critically injured.

The virtual ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. MDT (12:00 PM CDT).

The ceremony will be streamed on the IAFF website, Youtube and on the IAFF Facebook page.