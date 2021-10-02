LFR Lt. Eric Hill to be honored at 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas and EMMITSBURG, Md. — The National Fallen Firefighter Foundation will honor 215 fallen firefighters, among them Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Lieutenant Eric Hill, at the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

The two day event is being held on Saturday and Sunday, October 2-3.

Lt. Hill, a 10 year veteran of LFR, was killed on January 11, 2020 while responding to a crash on Interstate 27.

Lubbock Police Department Officer Nicholas Reyna was also killed while responding to the crash.



Fellow firefighter Matt Dawson was critically injured.

Lt. Hill’s name will be added to the National Fallen Firefighter’s Memorial, along with the other 214 fallen firefighters.

The following is a press release from the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation:

America’s fallen fire heroes, who died in the line of duty, will be honored at the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, October 2-3, 2021. The names of 215 firefighters will become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices.

COVID-related line-of-duty deaths are now a factor in the tribute and will continue to be in the future.

On the evening of Saturday, October 2, the families of America’s fallen firefighters will gather for an emotional Candlelight Service. During the ceremony, a plaque bearing the names of the fallen will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial. The following morning, Fire Hero Families will participate in the Memorial Service where a grateful nation will honor the sacrifices of their loved ones at the National Memorial.

Eighty-seven firefighters died in the line of duty in 2020. Eighty-two firefighters died in 2019. Forty-six firefighters who died in the line of duty in previous years will also be honored. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will present each family with an American flag flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will provide a live satellite feed and online streaming of Memorial Weekend services, along with video of events for downloading courtesy of VISTA Worldlink at live.firehero.org.

We encourage you to watch the two services on our websites or social media. For a complete list of fallen firefighters being honored, read the 2021 Roll of Honor and the 2020 Roll of Honor.

In addition, communities across the U.S. will light up landmarks in red, including buildings, bridges, fire stations, and homes as part of the Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters program.

On Sunday, the National Memorial Service begins with bells ringing across the land through our Bells Across America for Fallen Firefighters program. For more information on how you can take part in these programs, visit www.firehero.org.

COVID-19 Notice

The annual Memorial Weekend was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The video, “America’s Tribute to Fallen Firefighters” was offered in its place. This year, the in-person event will be held, but will be closed to the public. Only Fire Hero Families will attend, along with Memorial Weekend staff and volunteers, due to ongoing COVID-related concerns. All local, state, and federal health guidelines will be strictly observed.