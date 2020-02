LUBBOCK, Texas – One person was injured in a kitchen fire Friday evening, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The fire was reported around 8:50 p.m. in the 5800 block of 27th Street.

According to LFR, the occupants were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors.

An individual suffered minor injuries and was transported to University Medical Center.

The cause of the fire was classified as accidental.

No occupants were displaced due to the fire, LFR said.