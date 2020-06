In this photo illustration a woman holds a burning matchstick and fireworks. (Photo illustration by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to multiple fires that were caused by fireworks Monday night, Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson said.

The fireworks caused several grass fires and one house fire. The hot and dry weather in the South Plains this time of year makes the area especially susceptible to firework-induced fires.

Fireworks are illegal inside Lubbock’s city limits, and possession or use of them can result in a fine of up to $1,000.