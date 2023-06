LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a gas line that was hit at Lubbock Square Apartments around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a social media post.

According to LFR, no evacuations were required at the time.

Crews will be “doing continuous air monitoring until they are able to clamp off the line,” LFR also said. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.