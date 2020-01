LUBBOCK, Texas — A patient tried to set themselves on fire at Covenant Medical Center just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

According to LFR, Emergency Medical Services had just transported the patient to the hospital.

LFR said the patient then changed into a gown, went to the restroom, and set themselves on fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office ended up not going to the scene, and the investigation was handed over to the Lubbock Police Department.