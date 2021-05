LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the 4600 block of 52nd Street around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to LFR, the fire was possibly arson. The fire started in a dumpster and spread to Lubbock Lakeway Apartments.

There had been no injuries reported as of 10:20 p.m. The Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the fire, according to LFR.

