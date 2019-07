LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, Lubbock Fire Rescue announced that a prescribed burn will be taking place the next couple of days on the north and northwest side of the city.

The site of the burn will be at the Lubbock Lake Landmark.

LFR said the burn will take place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (July 24-26) from around noon until sunset each evening.

Smoke will be visible across the north and northwest side of the city.