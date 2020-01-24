LFR provide updates on two separate house fires in Lubbock, classify one as arson

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue provided updates in the fires that occurred Wednesday night and Thursday morning and classified one as arson.

The first fire happened Wednesday night at the 5200 block of 84th Street and displaced 10 people, according to LFR.

LFR said one victim pulled from the fire and transported to University Medical Center burn unit was classified as being in critical but stable condition.

The second fire happened in the 2400 block of 25th Street, and is now classified as arson, according to LFR.

According to LFR, two adults were in the house, and one adult ignited the fire and woke the second adult.

LFR said one person was arrested on arson charges.