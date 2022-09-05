LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock Fire Rescue released additional information concerning a structure fire late Sunday afternoon in Central Lubbock.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of 34th Street.

According to LFR, units arrive on scene and discovered a single story commercial building on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly and kept it contained to the overhead garage area

LFR said the involved portion of the structure showed signs of instability.

The City of Lubbock’s Code Enforcement was requested to respond and barrier tape was left at all points of entry.

An Unlawful to Occupy notice was posted at the main entrance as well, LFR said.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s office has classified the cause as undetermined.

Fire at 34th Street and York Avenue as seen from the camera at 7403 University Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

34th Street and York Avenue (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

There were no injuries reported.