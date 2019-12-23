LFR releases information about two house fires on Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue released information on Monday morning concerning two fires that happened on Sunday.

LFR was called before 3:00 p.m. to the 2400 block of 15th Street. LFR said a back house at that address was on fire.

“The occupant was working on his motorcycle inside the residence when an ignitable liquid found a heat source,” LFR said. “Red Cross responded and assisted the one adult who was displaced.”

LFR was also called to the 2400 block of Colgate for a fire in the kitchen and living room of a home.

“Twenty-five percent of the structure received damage and Red Cross was called to assist three adults who were displaced,” LFR said.

The residents were alerted by a smoke detector and got out safely. The fire started near a wall furnace and was ruled as accidental.