LFR releases information about two house fires on Sunday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lubbock Fire Rescue Department LFD Logo 690

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue released information on Monday morning concerning two fires that happened on Sunday.

LFR was called before 3:00 p.m. to the 2400 block of 15th Street. LFR said a back house at that address was on fire.

“The occupant was working on his motorcycle inside the residence when an ignitable liquid found a heat source,” LFR said. “Red Cross responded and assisted the one adult who was displaced.”

LFR was also called to the 2400 block of Colgate for a fire in the kitchen and living room of a home.

“Twenty-five percent of the structure received damage and Red Cross was called to assist three adults who were displaced,” LFR said.

The residents were alerted by a smoke detector and got out safely. The fire started near a wall furnace and was ruled as accidental.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar