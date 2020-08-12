LFR releases information on Firefighter Matt Dawson’s homecoming

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue. Tomorrow, August 13th, LFR Firefighter Matt Dawson is finally returning to Lubbock from his rehabilitation at the Craig Hospital in Englewood, CO. He will be arriving at Lubbock Aero around 1:00pm. From there, he will be escorted to Lubbock Fire Administration at 1515 E. Ursuline St. His expected arrival time is in between 1:15-1:30pm. A reception next to LFR’s training tower will take place. This reception is only for friends and family of Matt Dawson, Lubbock Fire and Police personnel, other invited guests, and the media. It is not open to the public. Once the reception has ended, Matt will be escorted to Moody NeuroRehabilitation at 1808 N. Quaker Ave.

The Lubbock Fire Rescue Family would like to extend an invitation to the public to show their support for Firefighter Matt Dawson by lining the escort route from LFR Administration to Moody NeuroRehabilitation. The escort should begin around 2:00pm. The route will start at 1515 E. Ursuline St. traveling south on Martin Luther King BLVD, turn west on N. Loop 289, exit to Quaker Ave, and proceed north on N. Quaker. If you are unsure where to park along the route, we would like there to be a heavy presence of supporters along N. Quaker from Loop 289 to Moody.

Matt Dawson escort route, via LFR

This young man has been through tremendous adversity and has made incredible progress in his recovery. After being struck by a vehicle in the line-of-duty on January 11th, Firefighter Dawson was in a coma, has been through numerous surgeries, tackled a very intense rehabilitation program since March, and had to face all of this during a pandemic. Matt still has a long road ahead of him, and we want him to know he has our continued support during his recovery!