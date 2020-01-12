LFR releases update on injured firefighter

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday afternoon, Lubbock Fire Rescue issued an update on Matt Dawson, the firefighter who was injured in Saturday morning’s crash.

The update says that Dawson is overall doing better than expected and that Sunday is a rest day for him. Dawson passed neurological checks, showing the ability to wiggle his fingers and toes.

Dawson was in critical condition Saturday after he was hit in a crash. Police officer Nicholas Reyna and firefighter David Eric Hill were killed in the crash.