LFR releases update on Sunday’s mobile home fire in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock Fire Rescue released an update concerning a mobile home fire that injured one person Sunday morning.

The fire was reported around 10:00 a.m. in the 2300 block of Auburn Street in the Acadia Mobile Home Park.

According to LFR, crews arrived on scene to find a single mobile home fully engulfed and heavy black smoke showing.

Two occupants were able to escape the mobile home, while a third occupant was rescued by a neighbor who broke a window and pulled them out.

The third occupant was transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

LFR did not provide a cause of the fire.