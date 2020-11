LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue rescued an incapacitated mountain biker at Mae Simmons Park Sunday afternoon, LFR told EverythingLubbock.com.

The cyclist flipped over his handlebars and fell down a hill, according to LFR. He was unable to get up and possibly lost consciousness, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

LFR had to trek 3/4 of a mile into the park to get to the victim. Units arrived on scene just after 2:45 p.m. and got the patient into the ambulance at 4:15 p.m.