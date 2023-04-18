LUBBOCK, Texas– Fire crews responded to a crane fire near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Interstate-27 Tuesday afternoon, according Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The Marsha Sharp Freeway has been closed for all traffic from University Avenue to Interstate-27, according to a LBK alert.

LFR said all eastbound main lanes from Avenue Q to I-27 are shut down.

(Drone photo: Pedro Figuero)

(Drone photo: Pedro Figuero)

(Photo courtesy: TxDOT)

A photojournalist on scene said a crane was on fire and debris fell from the overpass, starting another fire.

The public was encouraged to avoid the area.

LFR confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com the fire was under control and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.