LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 10000 block of Troy Avenue in South Lubbock.

LFR said units responded to the fire just after 6:00 p.m. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire, and more units were called to respond.

As of 7:00 p.m., LFR was still at the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.