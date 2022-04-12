LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in the 6000 block of 76th Street. An image from the scene depicted a fire in the attic and along one side of the house. Firefighters called for a “second alarm.”

6000 block of 76th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

6000 block of 76th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

6000 block of 76th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

6000 block of 76th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Lubbock was subject to a Red Flag Warning and extreme fire danger conditions at the time of the fire. The fire was called in just before 1:30 p.m.

“It started at one property and then spread to another,” a spokesperson for LFR said. “There are no injuries to report at this time.”