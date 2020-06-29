LFR responds to ammonia leak at Llano Logistics

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue Hazmat team responded to an ammonia leak at 5800 block of M.L.K. Jr Boulevard Monday.

Lt. Phillip Grandon, the public information officer at Lubbock Fire Rescue, said a valve in an engine room scheduled to be replaced Tuesday began leaking, and the facility’s ventilation system activated to expel the ammonia.

Grandon said the LFR Hazmat Team, wearing protective suits, entered the engine room to control the leak. An all clear was given at 3:00 p.m.

The following is the statement from United Family, the parent company of Llano Logistics:

At about 2:20 this afternoon, the alarm on monitoring systems at Llano Logistics alerted management to an ammonia leak in an engine room at the facility. The plant was immediately evacuated of about 120 team members. The leak was contained to an isolated area, so there was no perceptible ammonia odor and no exposure to team members. The leaking valve was scheduled for routine replacement on June 30.

Lubbock Fire and Rescue responded to the call and assisted in closing the leak and the building was cleared for work to resume at about 3 p.m. Cash Eagan, general manager of Llano Logistics said, “The monitoring system did exactly what it was designed to do and our team members responded perfectly to clear the building, exactly as we practice. I am really proud of our team members.”