LFR responds to blaze near Downtown Lubbock

[Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a blaze on 14th Street and Avenue S on Wednesday./Nexstar Staff]

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a blaze near Downtown Lubbock on Wednesday.

Just before 9:00 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a residential home in the 1900 block of 14th Street, according to LFR Captain Phillip Grandon.

He said LFR fire crews arrived on-scene to find heavy fire coming from the porch area and fire in the attic space.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and contain it before it spread to any other structures, Grandon said.

LFR reported no injuries.

The Fire Marshals Office was investigating the cause of the fire, Grandon said.