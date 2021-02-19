LFR responds to Cactus Theater after large water leak

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to Cactus Theater in Lubbock Friday night. A spokesperson with LFR said a large water leak was to blame.

According to LFR, Lubbock Power and Light was asked to shut the power down in the building to eliminate a risk of electrocution.

A social media post just after 9:00 p.m. said the theater flooded, and a photojournalist on the scene said LFR was in the process of leaving just before 10:00 p.m.

Read the statement by LFR below:

At 8:45, there was a commercial alarm activation with reports of water running into the street. Fire crews found a valve in the riser room had broken causing a large water leak. The leak was in the projector room on the second floor. LP&L was called to shut the power down due to eliminate the risk of electrocution due to water surrounding wires. LFR crews were able to shut the water down.