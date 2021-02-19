LFR responds to Cactus Theater after large water leak

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to Cactus Theater in Lubbock Friday night. A spokesperson with LFR said a large water leak was to blame.

According to LFR, Lubbock Power and Light was asked to shut the power down in the building to eliminate a risk of electrocution.

A social media post just after 9:00 p.m. said the theater flooded, and a photojournalist on the scene said LFR was in the process of leaving just before 10:00 p.m.

Read the statement by LFR below:

At 8:45, there was a commercial alarm activation with reports of water running into the street. Fire crews found a valve in the riser room had broken causing a large water leak. The leak was in the projector room on the second floor. LP&L was called to shut the power down due to eliminate the risk of electrocution due to water surrounding wires. LFR crews were able to shut the water down.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar