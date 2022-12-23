LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to The Ella Apartments, 1102 58th Street Friday afternoon. A sheetrock ceiling collapsed due to leaking water from a broken water pipe.

The call came in at 12:14 p.m. and so far there were no reports of injuries. Radio traffic indicated LFR was called for multiple burst water pipes Friday morning, and EverythingLubbock.com requested more information on the number of calls.

1102 58th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

LFR requested a bus for people to get inside and get warmed up. LFR provided an update after this story was initially published and said 13 adults and 10 kids were displaced. Assistance from the Red Cross was requested.

A previous story from EverythingLubbock.com said the best way to thaw a frozen water pipe is to test all faucets to find the source of the freeze, find the frozen part of the pipe and don’t rush the thaw. Let flowing water thaw the pipe — never an open flame. It’s also good to know where water shut-off valve is because if a pipe breaks, you’ll need to turn off the water to minimize damage.