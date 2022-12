LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an East Lubbock cotton plant on Tuesday night, according to LFR.

According to LFR, the call came in just before 8:00 p.m. and units responded to the fire in the 2300 block of East 50th street just after 8:00 p.m.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

