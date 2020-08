LUBBOCK, Texas — At 4:45 a.m., the Lubbock Fire and Rescue crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at the 3600 block of Slide Road, according to a Facebook post from Lubbock Fire Department.

LFR crews found and extinguished the fire inside Whittenburg Law Firm, the post said.

Four other businesses are said to have received smoke but no fire damage, the post said.

According to the post, there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.