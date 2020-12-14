LFR responds to fire at apartment complex Sunday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Omni Apartments, 4602 54th Street, Sunday evening.

The fire was called in to LFR around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, when a resident saw smoke and flames coming from the chimney, per LFR.

A second alarm was called on the fire, and 10 total LFR units with 45 personnel responded to fight it.

The fire spread to the attic and caused extensive smoke damage, LFR said. No injuries were reported, but 16 units were affected. Thirteen of those were occupied.

The number of people displaced is still unknown as of Sunday night, according to LFR.