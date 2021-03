[Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a structure fire in the 1900 block of 31st Street on Tuesday, March 30./ Nexstar staff]

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, Lubbock Fire Rescue battled a blaze in Central Lubbock.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., fire fighters responded to the 1900 block of 31st Street in reference to a structure fire, according to LFR.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, and a photojournalist was at the scene attempting to get more information.

There was no word on injuries from LFR. This is a developing story.