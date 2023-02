LUBBOCK, Texas — Crews responded to a structure fire in the 4000 block of East 2nd Place on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

LFR said the call came in at 3:36 p.m. Crews entered the single-story residence for search and rescue, but firefighters had to back out due to deteriorating conditions, according to LFR.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.