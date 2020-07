LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire near 88th Street and Memphis Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to LFR, the fire was contained to the attic of the house and there were no injuries reported.

LFR said the initial report said flames were coming from the roof. The Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate.

A photojournalist at the scene observed no visible damages on the outside of the house.