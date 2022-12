LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 2600 block of Globe Avenue. Firefighters were called just before 9:00 a.m. Friday, and by 9:20 a spokesperson said the fire was controlled and extinguished.

Black smoke could be seen from the camera on the tower at 7403 University Avenue.

There were no reports of injuries. The fire marshal’s office will investigate the cause, and a photojournalist at the scene said officers with the Lubbock Police Department also responded.