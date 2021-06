LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a house fire in South Lubbock Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of 88th Street.

The home’s attic and garage were damaged by the fire and interior of the home was damaged by smoke, LFR told EverythingLubbock.com.

Fire Marshals said the fire was caused by a hot charcoal chimney starter that was stored too close to combustibles in the garage.

There were no injuries in the fire, LFR said.