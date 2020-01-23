One transported to UMC after quadplex fire in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple fire crews responded to a quadplex fire at 84th street and Slide Avenue just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

A photojournalist at the scene said he saw flames inside the dwelling, with smoke coming out of the roof.

Officials said one person was pulled out of the structure and transported to University Medical Center, but the severity of the injuries was not known.

Fire officials said a the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was on the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.