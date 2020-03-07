LFR responds to house fire on 33rd Street Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas – Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire in Central Lubbock Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of 33rd Street.

According to Lubbock Fire Rescue emergency radio traffic, crews arrived on scene and found flames showing on one side of the structure.

There was no word on injuries or the amount of damage the home sustained at the time of this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more details.