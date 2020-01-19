LFR responds to duplex fire on 38th Street Sunday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas – Firefighters were dispatched to the scene a reported structure fire in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon.

Fire in the 1600 Block of 38th Street

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Tower Camera)

The fire was reported around 2:00 p.m. in the 1600 block of 38th Street.

Lubbock Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene and were able to quickly extinguish the fire at the duplex.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The amount of damage the structure sustained and the cause of the fire are unknown.

The Lubbock Police Department was diverting traffic in the area of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn new details.